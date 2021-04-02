Akon arrives in Uganda, to meet Museveni

By Job Bwire More by this Author

Renowned Senegalese-American musician, investor and philanthropist Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, popularly known as Akon arrived in Uganda Friday morning for a business visit.

This follows a recent visit by his wife, Ms Rozina Negusir in January this year.

Ms Negusir met President Museveni and they discussed different investment ventures that can be undertaken, according to Ministry of Foreign affairs.

Akon was received by Mr Abbey Walusimbi, the senior presidential advisor on diaspora affairs, musician Eddie Kenzo, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Uganda Tourism Board, and Sheik Ramadhan Mulindwa from the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

During his visit, Akon is also expected to meet President Museveni to discuss different investment opportunities in various sectors of Energy, tourism, infrastructure development, among others, according to a statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ain't No Peace singer will visit a number of Tourist sites and Religious institutions during his stay in Uganda.

In 2018, Akon announced plans to establish a $6 billion futuristic Pan-African smart city in Senegal dubbed “Akon City”.

Supported by the Senegalese Government, the 800-hectare solar-powered city will feature shopping malls music studios, tourist resorts among other attractions.



