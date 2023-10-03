Levixone, Ntate, Pr Bugembe bring the fan to the inter-university night

On Friday evening, Bishop Arnold Muwonge gathered over 3000 university and tertiary institution students at Kampala Children Centre, Wakiso, to pray, worship and train under the Inter-University conference. Bishop Muwonge aims to train and skill young people before dispatching them into the marketplace.

The training entailed career planning, workplace ethics, public speaking, and how to start a business among others.

According to Bishop Muwonge, he organised the inter-university night because he believes that success in life requires an early sense of self-discovery, discipline, and a belief that you can succeed.

It was a fun-filled night with performances from gospel artistes Levixone, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, and Gabbie Ntate.

Bishop Arnold Muwonge speaks at the gathering. Photo/Courtesy

While they performed each of them gave the students words of wisdom to help them through school and life after school.

Other speakers included Pastor Isaac Senyonjo, Pastor Jonathan Nsubuga, and Psamist Herbert Mashami.

The gathering attracted students from different universities around Uganda.

The students left the gathering fulfilled and happy to attain such knowledge from the powerful man of God.

“Coming here was one of the best decisions I have ever made, I now have a wider view on life, business, career as well as school. I hope the Bishop continues organising gathering this for students because it prepares them for life after school since the level of unemployment is high in the country and most people don’t know how to conduct themselves when they have jobs,” Elizabeth Nassuna from Uganda Christian University (UCU) noted.