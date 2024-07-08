Vinka, B2C serve vibes at Roast and Rhyme

On Sunday morning as revellers of this year’s edition of Roast and Rhyme ‘Nyam Nyam’ made their way out of the Across the Nile Resort, what all of them or most could remember were the bands that backed up the several acts.

Double Black and Maestro Band both held their own. Different styles, same vibes.

The three-day event had alot of activities including nature walks, bird watching and others with DJs Shan and Janja taking party goers through Friday night with some of the best mixes. Saturday was the highlight. The day started off with MC Jokwiz Klean running the crowd with a sing along competition. Then came a KissCam, where couples, or males and females sitting together were urged to kiss on camera. Most shied away, or refused but that moment got the crowd entertained.

And then at 6pm, Double Black, a band comprising two guitarists, a drummer, and keyboardist plus a lead singer sampled a couple of songs from Peter Miles, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, among others, taking the crowd through an hour of non-stop jamming, peppered by discounted deals courtesy of Flexipay.

Vibes on vibes

A DJ session ushered in Chosen Blood at 7:45pm, his half band, half CD act with Double Black opening with Wadawa, Bakulabako, Byakyalo and Wokute Wewo. But it was his rendition of Abalungi Balumya, and his collaboration with ‘Fire Baby’ Winnie Nwagi Oyintanga Yo that got the revellers dancing, Sharpshooter got them singing while Pressure ya Love closed off his session at 8.15pm.

Then entered the Maestro Band at 9:20pm. They took the hundreds of Bell jammers through a prephora of songs, including Enkudi, Situation Danger, Hozambe, Diamond Platnums and Koffi Olomidde’s Waa and Afrigo band songs, among others.

B2C, who were the main act of the festival, on stage

Maestro Band would keep playing for Swangz Avenue singer Vinka, who got on stage at 10pm with Chips Na Ketchup, through to Love Panic, Oluyimba Lwomwaka, Fimbo.

Kataleya and Kandle made a surprise appearance to do their collabo Tompa with Vinka before she performed Thank God and Chekecha. In sync with band, Vinka then performed Bailando, Allover You and had a dance off with her dancers before leaving stage at 10:50pm.

Her chareographed dance moves moved the crowd, cementing her position as one of the best stage performers in Uganda lately.

Apparently, Vinka decided to perform because the supposed main acts, B2C were not around. They, however, showed up at 11:41pm and started off with Amapiano vibes, still accompanied by Maestros Band and dancer Rita Dancehall doing Wansesera, Gutujja, Munda Awo and Gwe Weka, among others.