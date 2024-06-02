Personal grooming for men is a no-brainer if you want to feel more confident. But knowing what that entails or what is best for you can be difficult. Need some pointers? Discover essential male grooming tips that will have you looking good, smelling better, and owning any room you walk into.

1. Shower the smart way

Showering (or bathing) is essential in any male grooming regime – everyone knows that. But if you want to stay fresher for longer, you need to make sure you are doing it the right way. Use a good-quality body wash that removes body odour and smells irresistible.

Give areas that get particularly sweaty, like armpits and feet, more attention to help wash away residual odour.

On top of normal washing, you should also regularly exfoliate your face and body to unclog pores and remove dead skin cells. This helps skincare products like moisturisers to soak in more effectively.

Choose a loofah, back scrubber, or natural face/body scrub for the best results. Extra tip: Go easy on the temperature – wash with lukewarm water .

2. Prime your hands

Keep your nails trim and use a high-quality lotion or nourishing hand butter daily (especially in colder months) to keep your hands soft and presentable. This is not just for aesthetics – showing your hands some love can help prevent dry skin and painful hangnails.

More hand-care tips: Avoid very hot water when washing your hands, swap the hand dryer for paper towels if you can, and don’t forget about them when applying sunscreen.

3. Listen to your hair

Everybody’s hair has different needs at different times. Discover what your hair is currently craving and invest in quality products that will help. When it comes to styling, experiment with different cuts to find the trim that suits you and your hair type.

Need some inspiration? Go classic with some short sides, long top action, or go for that 90’s throwback look with a middle parting.

Styling tip: Start with damp hair when using styling products, like creams, gels, wax, pomades, and gels.

4. Get the perfect shave

If you are going for that clean-shaven look, exfoliating regularly, investing in a good razor, and using a quality shaving cream can minimise irritation, reduce razor bumps, and give you a smooth finish. Follow the grain of your hair and take your time. If it is long enough to run a comb through it, go for it.

5. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated enhances your skin’s appearance, aids digestion, and boosts energy levels. Always carry a reusable water bottle. And remember, if you are thirsty, you are already dehydrated.

Hydration hack: If you struggle to drink plain water, make things more interesting with frozen fruit or natural infusions.

6. Keep your dental hygiene on point

Regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups are essential. A bright, healthy smile not only looks good but also boosts your confidence and makes a lasting impression.

Fresh breath hack: Use a tongue scraper to remove odour-causing bacteria.

7. Know your fragrances

To smell amazing all day and night long, you need to be clued up on the different types of fragrance products and how to use them:

Antiperspirant: By blocking sweat glands and minimising perspiration, antiperspirants reduce sweating and help you stay dry and comfortable throughout the day. Want our recommendation?