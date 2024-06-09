Natural beauty tips for men’s skin

Men often neglect any kind of skincare routine to the extent of actively steering clear of natural beauty tips. It can be hard for a man to break old habits, such as simply reaching for his regular soap bar to cleanse his face. Things are slowly but surely changing. Natural skin care tips are a much better choice and there is no shortage of great advice,.

The focus is on tips with quick results, bearing in mind that men prefer minimum fuss and the handling of natural ingredients. The following natural beauty tips will go a long way in helping men maintain healthy skin.

Oily skin in men

One of the biggest challenges faced by men in terms of skin care is dealing with oily skin. When looking for face wash for oily skin, there are a range of products which claim to be specifically designed for men.

Before reaching for harsh cleansers and extremely hot water, men should consider natural alternatives.

Something as simple as a slice of tomato can also help men counter oily skin.

One can rub a tomato cut in half on oily skin directly. Give the juices about 15 minutes to be properly absorbed and then rinse using cold water. The use of a light, oil-free moisturizer is recommended after.

For dry skin

Moisturising is vital facet of natural skin care tips, even for men who are faced with an oily skin problem. This may seem counterintuitive, but it is essential considering the loss of moisture at every step of one’s day.

Aloe vera

One of the most basic tips for both men and women looking to use moisturiser involved the time and manner of application. The perfect time would be just after stepping out of a bath or after cleaning one’s face. One has to pat or dab at the skin in order to dry it, as opposed to scrubbing dry with a towel. A bit of dampness goes a long way in keeping moisturiser in.

Even skin tone

There is plenty of focus on a lighter skin tone for men and women. As with a lot of beauty tips, natural remedies offer other benefits such as lessening blemishes which leads to a nice, even skin tone.

Lemon juice is famed for its ability to lessen blemishes and is an ingredient in many over the counter skin creams and face washes for men. A lemon and yoghurt mask is beneficial in this case and can even deal with those stubborn acne marks.

A great toner for men’s skin would be apple cider vinegar as this will help to get rid of excess sebum without leaving one’s skin dry and flaky.

Exfoliation

Here are two scrubs that promise improved skin texture and tone.

For that fresh feeling and for glowing skin all you need is yoghurt and oatmeal combined with a little honey. Use small circular motions to apply this face scrub and do not rub too vigorously.

Walnut powder and yoghurt are another formidable combination that can be mixed together to use as an exfoliating scrub.