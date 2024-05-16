Marry only when financially stable

Margret Amongin and Tony Tumukunde on their wedding day. Photo/Courtesy

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

For their wedding, Margret Amongin and Tony Tumukunde did not hold any meetings or solicit funds from family and friends. All expenses were taken care of by the groom and his mother. The couple says before starting any preparations, the couple must have some money already saved.