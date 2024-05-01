They told her not to marry me because I am a Catholic

Joan Murungi and Gabriel Buule say their vows on their wedding day.  PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

Her friends from the Pentecostal faith told her not to marry a Catholic. This caused so much stress between the couple that Joan Murungi almost ended her relationship with Gabriel Buule. However, the two chose not to focus on their differences in faith, but rather, on what makes them happy.