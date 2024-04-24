‘Music, dance, is how we keep our marriage lively’

Gladys Nakawuki, a businesswoman, had known Alex David Ssebuufu, now her husband, from Old Kampala Church of Uganda. While their interactions had been casual, the two became close in May 2015 in Kagoma, Wakiso District, where Alex was sent as her supervisor during school practice internship.

They agreed to start dating but both admit that their first date was dull. Because they had not interacted much before, they did not know a lot about each other and found it hard to carry on a conversation. Therefore, they parted ways in the shortest time possible.

However, Alex recalls noticing Gladys’s beauty and a stunning smile that left him in awe. Gladys on the other hand was impressed by his elegance and lovely, kind eyes.

“I had a lot of confidence issues then. Although Alex was charming, jolly and smart, I was afraid to show him that I had fallen in love with him,” she says.

Courtship

A lover of music and dancing, Alex often proposed dates at some of his favourite restaurants but in most cases, the day would often end with them dancing. Being shy, Gladys, who confesses to being a good dancer, would always find herself fumbling in front of Alex.

However, Gladys also wanted Alex to experience what really made her happy. She, therefore, started inviting him for overnight prayers as well as praise and worship nights at her church. Such activities slowly endeared them to each other and with time, they were inseparable. Being madly in love, they did not see any reason in waiting to declare their love to the public. So, in April, 2016, Alex visited Gladys’ aunt’s home for Kukyala, after which the two started living together in Kazo, Kampala.

Wedding preparations

Just like any couple would feel excited and blessed to have a successful wedding, Alex and Gladys’ wedding was one of the happiest days of their lives since, they say, everything went according to plan.

Alex says when he got the idea to ask for Gladys’ hand in marriage, he was confident she would not turn him down. Gladys also admits this made her happy and confident that he loved her, the reason she said yes to his proposal. Although he knew the kind of event he wanted, the couple planned their perfect day together. They painted a picture of it and started to seek for guidance from experts.

Alex then consulted Mc Nasser Biduluza, a friend who is well versed with events planning to help him draw the wedding budget and plan other events that would help make the day a success. When the budget was drawn, he shared it with Gladys and together, they started adding or subtracting, putting in mind their financial ability.

“We wanted a wedding where we would foot all the bills without incurring any debts and being an inconvenience to other people. We, therefore, cut our numbers to a guest list of only 100 people, entourage of six, one main celebrant, and reasonable reception venue,” Alex says.

Wedding day

“On Saturday March 23, 2024 at St Luke Church of Uganda in Ntinda, Kampala, at exactly noon, I stood at the alter waiting for my bride. I was happy when Gladys was ushered into the church with shouts of joy and ululations. Anxiety took over, since as tradition dictates, a groom is not allowed to look back until his bride reaches the alter. I was anxious to look back because I could not wait to officially call Gladys my wife. When she finally arrived, we took our vows, some photographs and in less than 30 minutes, we were driven to Grand Global Hotel in Makerere for the reception,” Alex recalls.

Unlike most weddings, since the couple did not have an organising committee, duties were assigned to their friends and family members who delivered to their best. Alex commends his sister and owner of Krystal Keith Events for the marvelous decorations and smooth running of activities.

Alex who loves dancing, enjoyed the opportunity to dance throughout the night with his wife Gladys. They applaud their guests for bringing an energy of positivity and several gifts.

The only challenge the couple says they faced on this day was Gladys’ initial makeup artist who disappointed her at the last minute. Two days to the event, the artist changed her mind and also declined to refund the deposit given to her. Gladys, thus, devised means and was able to find a better makeup artist. Although her services were expensive, the work was worth the cost.

The couple is blessed with two boys who have brought them a lot of joy.

Challenges

The biggest challenge the couple has dealt with is Alex’s alcohol use.

“I do not take beer but he does. So, we talked about the issue and agreed on certain terms,” she says.

Being a good listener and understanding husband, Alex admits and says whenever they are faced with any difficulty, the two regularly talk about their differences and weaknesses and together, they find a solution.