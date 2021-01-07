Most romantic ways to propose to a girlfriend

Despite everything you have heard, most proposals happen at home. To be really romantic, it also has to be unexpected.

Whether you want to pop the question in a cute but simple way or you are ready to organise a super unique surprise, there is something here for you. Whatever the case, remember that the best proposal ideas are those that truly capture the couple’s relationship. So, might you propose to your girlfriend this year?

Chances are you will not unless you share important values. As well as being in love, of course. You will also both need to be confident and independent, able to keep each other’s secrets, honest with one another, getting on well with your families, able to sort out issues and disagreements, completely open about each other’s finances, and comfortably accepting each other as you really are.

And being utterly faithful to one another, of course. Because you really do not want to be married to someone you cannot trust, believe me.

But above all, you should already have started talking about marriage. In around 70 per cent of couples, it is the woman who mentions the subject first, even if you are both thinking about it. Very few men will propose unless they are absolutely sure that is what their girlfriend wants. So, if you are hoping that your boyfriend will propose soon, make sure he knows that you want to marry him.

And if you are thinking about proposing to your girlfriend, how do you make it the most romantic thing ever? Despite everything you have heard, most proposals happen at home. The second most popular place is a restaurant, and after that somewhere beautiful out of doors.

Centre of attention

The best place for you depends on your girlfriend’s personality. For example, if she is uncomfortable being the centre of attention, chances are she would hate it if you proposed in public.

To be really romantic, it also has to be unexpected. So, do not make your proposal at an obvious time, or plan anything too predictable.

A restaurant is a good choice if there is one that is truly special to you both. Not just your favourite eating place, but maybe also where you held your first date or became an item.

Speak to someone there about your plans as you make your reservation, because they will know the nicest way to propose at their venue, such as during a walk in their garden, or in a secluded corner of the bar. Do not be tempted to hide the ring in anything you can eat. You will be amazed how often that goes wrong

Memories

Hire a photographer if your girlfriend would like to have a really good photo of the moment but not if she is camera shy. And do not be surprised at her reaction.

Some women burst into tears, some even scream. Do not feel scared if she does something weird. And be prepared to laugh if anything goes awry, such as the soup gets spilled all over her dress. It all just adds to the uniqueness of the occasion.

People of course do the craziest things, such as proposing at a public event or on a billboard. But for most couples, the simplest ideas are the best. At home, on a beach, in a park, or snuggling on your couch, now, that is romantic.

Tips

Be yourself: This is one of the most important things to be kept in mind. The girl should accept you for what you are. You should keep it simple.

Bend down on your knees: This may be one of the oldest ways to ask a woman out but it will turn out to be a winner. Women love their men to be chivalrous. A red rose in hand will be an icing on the cake.



