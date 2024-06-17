Unveiling works from first BlackBox cohort of artists

The vibrant and dynamic works of talented artists from the recently-launched BlackBox Artist Residency Programme have been unveiled to the public, showcasing a diverse array of creativity.

This highly-anticipated art exhibition that started on June 7 running until June 29 under the theme ‘Transcendence: Portraits of our depths’, will be hosted by MoTIV Africa as part of the Artist Residency Programme. It also marks a significant milestone in the artistic ecosystem of Uganda as it celebrates the culmination of weeks of intensive artistic exploration and collaboration.

BlackBox provides a unique opportunity for emerging and established artists to immerse themselves in a supportive and stimulating environment, fostering creativity and pushing the boundaries of their artistic practice. Throughout the residency, participating artists had access to state-of-the-art facilities, mentorship from seasoned professionals, and the freedom to experiment with new techniques and concepts.

Among the artists exhibiting include Olivia Mary Nantongo, Nsimbe Grace, Jumah Ntege, Ethel Aanyu and Bukenya Joshua.

According to Nsimbe, a multi-media artist who crafts themes from African setting using beads, named one of his pieces displayed ‘Song Of Lawino’ as a cry of a lost African culture and it took him a week to create.

Ntege, aka Kyoya, a contemporary visual artist who uses feathers to create art on the other hand, says he looks at feathers as a symbol of freedom.

“My work is inspired by academic experience and the negative attitude from my community towards art. Feathers have a purpose for the birds. They make them fly and provide a comfortable environment for them. And when you have that freedom, you can do everything,” Ntege says.

Appreciating a bead-crafted masterpiece by Grace Nsimbe.

The exhibition features opportunities for visitors to engage directly with the artists, gaining insight into their creative processes and the stories behind their works.

The unveiling of the artworks is a visual feast for art enthusiasts and the wider community alike. With bold and expressive paintings, the exhibition showcases the diverse talents and perspectives of the resident artists. Each artwork tells a story, reflecting individual experiences, inspirations and aspirations.

“We are thrilled to present the culmination of this inspiring journey from some of Uganda’s most talented artists participating in the maiden cohort of BlackBox,” said Marie-Franz Fordjoe, the Lead at MoTIV West Africa.

The artworks on display, Fordjoe says, were a testament to the creativity and dedication of the participating artists, as well as the power of collaboration and community in nurturing artistic expression.