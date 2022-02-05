How farmers can manage fish diseases

Catherine Agoye explains how she uses blackjack antigen to treat sick fish. PHOTO/LOMINDA AFEDRARU

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • Fish mortality has an enormous impact on the aquaculture industry by reducing fish production in the country.
  • A cross-sectional study was recently carried out in Kajjansi a Kampala suburb, to evaluate potential risks of fish mortality and disease transmission and suitability of pond water for rearing fish. 

Fish farming is becoming an increasingly important part of the food supply for the growing world population. Uganda is one of the countries in Africa where fish farming is on the rise, largely dominated by Nile tilapia and North Africa catfish.

