Masavu bean variety is profitable

Dr Imelda Kashaija of Naro explains the agronomy of masavu bean variety. PHOTO/ABDUL-NASSER SSEMUGABI 

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Scientists at the National Crop Resources Research institute have developed two bean seed varieties that are rich in iron and zinc with an aim to address the increasing rate of iron deficiencies among children from six months to five years and women of child-bearing age.