Akua serves enviable style choices

There are well-dressed women. And then there is Nana Akua Ado. The Ghanaian media personality has over time earned her place on the continent’s Best Dressed Women, and if you are familiar with her style, then you know why. Whether she is dressing for a red carpet, or simply pulling off a street style look, nothing about her looks is basic, and best believe you will remember that look and have it pinned on your Pinterest.

Akua who also doubles as an actress and digital influencer has the kind of style that is bold, statement and approved.

Today, we take a deeper dive into her fashion choices and why she might just be the inspiration you needed to elevate your style in 2023.

Silhouettes that speak

From the “no face” looks to the 2022 AMVCA “Geisha Doll” Japanese-inspired look, basic is not something that exists in the fashion book of this fashion queen. This fashion queen always strives to ensure that whatever she has on has a statement element to it, which always lands her on the best-dressed lists.

Paying particular attention to your silhouettes will always enable you to create a distinctive style for yourself because you are able always to create something unique. Silhouettes that speak volumes are a great way to stand out and also have you being an inspiration for others.

Serving a variety

Akua is one of those style queens, whose looks are unpredictable. She does not conform to a particular fashion chart. It is very unlikely that she will have a wardrobe clash with any other guests when she steps out. With each of her red carpet looks, she shows up in something different, which makes her style very enviable.

For instance, for the Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2021, the fashionista stepped out in a green number that featured a large bow detail at the front and a double trail.