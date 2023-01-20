Fashion revamp inspiration by Eva Apio

I have not seen or heard people in my circles make any resolutions for this New Year; at least not publicly or out loud. Blame it on the pandemic years which reminded us that our plans are not always going to go as we expect. Things can shift really fast and perhaps that is why many of us are now learning to simply roll with the flow.

But one resolution you can attempt to make is to dress better and improve your style in 2023. There is something life-changing about making the decision to turn your style around and make better fashion choices. Your confidence and self-esteem boost are what you needed to start streaming in all good things you have been manifesting. That is why you need all the style inspiration you can get.

Eva Apio, a Ugandan model based in the UK, recently attended the Golden Globe Awards in a sky-blue Tony Ward couture show stopper. She is one that needs to be watched every time she steps on a red carpet or even on the streets. She would make for a great style revamp inspiration pin on your board.

Trust a great-fitting look

One detail that gets paid attention to in this model’s style book is finding the right fit for anything you wear. A fitting ensemble makes it easy for you to figure out what works for your body type and will hardly have you blundering with your fashion choices. Whether she is wearing a matching set or a dress with strategic cutouts, this style star never goes a miss.

Cutouts and plunges

I have seen some women who say that anything floor-length or fully covered up is not up their alley. The model and fashionista wears strategic cutouts with thigh-high splits, for floor-length outfits. She also knows how to keep her shoulders and arms exposed like in the case of her most recent fashion moment at the Golden Globes.

Rock your maxi