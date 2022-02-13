Dental care for special needs children

Special needs children are best attended to by a specialist dentist, known as a paediatric dentist. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Dr Trevor Kwagala

Dental Surgeon

What you need to know:

  • Special needs children are best attended to by a specialist dentist, known as a paediatric dentist. Currently, the country has two of these specialists and they are well equipped to manage such children.

Special needs is a broad term describing children or adults whose ability to learn or perform everyday tasks is unlike that of the general population, necessitating special attention in terms of education, healthcare and various other circles of daily life.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.