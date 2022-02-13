Dental care for special needs children

Special needs is a broad term describing children or adults whose ability to learn or perform everyday tasks is unlike that of the general population, necessitating special attention in terms of education, healthcare and various other circles of daily life.

Today, there are many conditions that fall under the umbrella of special needs, including but not limited to autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Asperger syndrome, cerebral palsy, Down’s syndrome and dyslexia, among others.

One common feature among some special needs children is physical limitations when it comes to oral healthcare. This implies that their ability to perform appropriate oral hygiene or understand its importance is limited. Additionally, many parents are ill equipped to manage their oral healthcare needs, mostly since they lack the knowledge to do so.

Special needs children are best attended to by a specialist dentist, known as a paediatric dentist. Currently, the country has two of these specialists and they are well equipped to manage such children. Parents will be taught new ways of managing their children’s oral health using special brushing aids for example and special toothpaste. In the event that treatment is needed, there are various avenues that can be explored including use of sedation or general anesthesia as an adjunct to providing wholesome dental care.

Bottom line: The first step for any parent is to seek knowledge about their child’s condition. Contact your paediatric dental specialist for more information.