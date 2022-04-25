Do fibroids cause infertility?

Because I wanted to get pregnant, I had surgery to remove fibroids. However, it is now two years since the fibroids were removed but I am not getting pregnant. Why? Liz

Dear Liz,

Fibroids are noncancerous growths that develop in the walls of the uterus of a woman of child bearing age. However, they are more common between 30-40 years of age, as a woman grows older.

Although Ugandans believe that fibroids cause infertility, many women with fibroids are able to get pregnant and deliver a normal baby. That said, fibroids located in the inner lining of the womb (sub-endometrial) or are big can interfere with fertilisation or the implantation of an embryo.

Fibroids can also get in the way during a pregnancy requiring a caesarean section to deliver the baby.

The doctor may decide to use the most effective and safest method to deal with fibroids so that they do not interfere with one getting pregnant and carrying the baby to term. In your case, the doctor decided to remove the fibroids through surgery.