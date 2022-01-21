Forget about surgery: New way to treat fibroids 

A catheter is used to inject embolic agents into the blood vessel to block blood supply to the affected area. PHOTOs/net

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

Uterine fibroids are benign (non-cancerous) tumors that grow in the uterus and cause multiple symptoms such as abdominal pain, frequent urination, backache, constipation, heavy menstrual bleeding, prolonged menstrual periods, infertility and swelling of the abdomen

Many women in the past have undergone surgery to remove fibroids because it was believed that it was the only available treatment option. Dr Hassan Kabiito, an interventional radiologist at International Hospital Kampala (IHK), says there is a new treatment; Uterine Fibroid Embolisation (UFE) that does not require one to undergo surgery.

