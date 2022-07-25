When should I take my son for circumcision?

I want to circumcise my newborn son. At what age should I do it? Angella

Dear Angella,

In Uganda, male circumcision is done culturally by the Bagisu, Konjo and Sabiny, among others. Elsewhere, the Jewish and Islamic world do it for religious reasons. The timing here is according to religion or culture.

Worldwide, circumcision may be done as a personal preference or for medical reasons, especially as part of the HIV prevention package alongside the famed ABC in prevention of HIV. That said, people who may fail to properly clean their penis for a number of reasons are advised to go for circumcision.

The best age for circumcision largely depends on the reason it is being done and if medical, the type of anesthetic to be used.

In the Jewish faith, circumcision is done when a baby is eight days old. In some Islamic communities, circumcision is carried out in babies, while in others it is carried out when the child is older. If the baby is premature, one should wait until he is older. In circumstances of a bleeding disorder or abnormal situation of the urethra, circumcision should be deferred.