Why your teeth are turning yellow

There are a number of reasons why your teeth may begin to turn yellow and the aging process is one of them.

As you begin to get older, your tooth enamel will begin to wear away, revealing the dentin within the tooth.

This dentin has a yellowish colour. Your teeth will also begin to create more dentin and minerals as you age, which also causes teeth to have a darker appearance.

There are many things that can cause your teeth to become yellowed or discoloured. Tobacco use is one of the most common, as this can stain teeth very easily.

A diet that is heavy on coffee, tea, soda, and dark wine can also cause your teeth to become stained and discoloured.

These stains are very difficult to remove, even when using a whitening toothpaste and brushing twice daily. Certain medications have been known to discolour teeth.

If the discolouration is not caused by age, a few lifestyle changes can prevent discolouring. These include avoiding to smoke cigarettes, not taking foods and beverages that stain teeth and having regular dental cleaning.

If you are concerned about the discolouration, make an appointment with your dentist. There are a number of ways your dentist can restore your teeth to their natural brilliance, and the method you choose will depend upon your individual needs. Some of the most common are tooth whitening treatments.