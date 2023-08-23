The best colours for a good night’s sleep 

How much thought did you put into choosing your bedroom’s colour scheme? If you never seem to get enough sleep while in your bedroom, the issue might be its colours.

Experts reveal that our brains react differently to each colour, which has a big effect on our moods and emotions.

According to sleepacademy.org, colour can be a very powerful tool used in influencing mood or physiological reactions, and has even been associated with increased blood pressure and metabolism.

A study by Emerald Insight found that up to 90 percent of snap judgments made when buying products can be based on colour alone.

This is how much effect colour has on our psyche.

Getting enough sleep is crucial for our wellbeing. In research carried out by the University College London, it was reported that getting five hours of sleep or less at age 50 were 20 percent more likely to have been diagnosed with a chronic disease and 40 percent more likely to be diagnosed with two or more chronic diseases over 25 years, compared to people who slept for up to seven hours.

This is why it is important to do everything necessary to ensure a good night’s sleep. One of the most elements is the colour of the bedroom.

Blue

When it comes to the best bedroom colours for sleep, experts reveal that blue is the best because it stimulates our sleep hormones and conveys a sense of calm.

As you choose your preferred shade of blue, make sure it is a non-toxic, breathable natural paint which contain no harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

Paint that contains acrylics or toxic chemicals can cause health issues and breathing problems, which in turn affects a good night’s sleep.

For a calm, relaxing bedroom, choose a soft blue or deep blue. An easy way to start is adding accents and accessories such as linen, curtains or an accent wall. If you are not the kind for bright colours, you can tone them down with other cool colours such as olive or green.

Pops of white can tone the green. photo/unsplash.com.

Green

Green is often associated with nature, which has been proven to reduce stress and foster tranquility. But green is not everyone’s cup of tea, so to make it work, consider pairing it with natural materials such as wood and linen to create a relaxed, organic feel.

You can also add pops of white or cream accents to brighten up the room and add a touch of freshness. It also works perfectly with gold. To add green to your bedroom add natural plants and green accessories.

Pink

Pink is a colour associated with all things soft, delicate, which is why it has become a default colour for young girls. It is due to its gendered stereotype that many people are reluctant to embrace it.

Yet, pink, unlike most colours, has contradicting qualities as it can be both calming at night and energising in the morning.

If you are not comfortable with the girly pink, consider dusky and pastel pinks, which are extra soothing and calm.

These colours can be complimented by accents of warm neutrals or pops of green for a restful yet visually stimulating scheme.

A great way to add soothing pink to your bedroom scheme is also with pink accessories and accents.

Warm neutrals

Neutral colours such as beige, taupe, cream and grey can make a small bedroom feel less claustrophobic.

If you are worried about turning your bedroom into a boring, washed out space, consider adding the right materials to add some colours.

Masterclass.com recommends pairing neutral walls with neutrally coloured large furniture pieces. This can create a calming effect, but that does not mean you must sacrifice colour. Instead, incorporate colour in the different accessories in the room such as throw pillows, artwork, or curtains.

Choosing accessories with colour makes it easier to change the room’s style and décor to match different seasons. The appearance of a neutral space will change depending on the lighting. Use natural or artificial light to add depth to a room with a neutral colour palette.

Green shade meanings to think about when debating those paint samples

Olive green: Represents tranquility, earthiness and elegance.

Bright green: Brings to mind spring and rebirth

Dark green: Associations with greed, money and ambition but also with fertility

Yellowish green: Can prompt thoughts of sickness, envy and decay

Aqua green: Conjures feelings of freshness, water and cleanliness