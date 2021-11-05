Absa Bank Uganda appoints new directors

Left to riht: Sophie Nkuutu, Alex Rugamba, Phillip Aliker and David Wandera. 
 

By  MONITOR REPORTER

Absa Bank Uganda has announced four new appointments to the bank’s Board of Directors. The new appointees are non-executive directors Alex Rugamba, Sophie Nkuutu, and Phillip Aliker as well as Executive Director David Wandera, who collectively bring together over 85 years of experience in the transport and energy, accounting, international trade law and financial services sectors, respectively.

