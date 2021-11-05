Absa Bank Uganda appoints new directors

Absa Bank Uganda has announced four new appointments to the bank’s Board of Directors. The new appointees are non-executive directors Alex Rugamba, Sophie Nkuutu, and Phillip Aliker as well as Executive Director David Wandera, who collectively bring together over 85 years of experience in the transport and energy, accounting, international trade law and financial services sectors, respectively.

Sophie Nkuutu

Sophie Nkuutu is a seasoned accountant, consultant and project manager who has spearheaded significant IT projects such as the implementation of core banking, accounting, payroll and practice management systems, as well as large-scale transformation projects in sectors including banking, telecommunications, insurance and professional services. A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), she holds a first-class degree in Business Studies from London Metropolitan University.

David Wandera

David Wandera is currently the Head of Financial Markets and a member of the Country Management Committee at Absa Bank Uganda Limited. With an experience spanning more than 20 years in the financial services sector, Wandera has held senior positions at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Citibank Uganda, East African Development Bank and Bank of Uganda. A Fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) UK, he holds a Master of Science degree in International Finance from the University of Leeds, UK, a Post Graduate Certificate (Project Planning, Appraisal, Financing) from Bradford University, UK and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from Makerere University, Uganda.

Phillip Aliker

Phillip Aliker is an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda, a barrister in England and Wales and a Licensed Foreign Legal Consultant in New York. He is a Chartered Arbitrator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and an Accredited Mediator specialising in international commercial disputes. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Vanderbilt University), an LLB (University of Leeds) and a Diploma in International and Comparative Arbitration (University of London).