Nsereko to take theatre to the internet

Godfrey Nsereko wears many hats; from being a local content creator, writer, to cinematographer and actor. PHOTO / GABRIEL BUULE

By  Gabriel Buule

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • When Covid-19 happened, I got time to think bigger which prompted me to take to the stage unlike before when I was a director, cinematographer and writer. I took to digital theatre utilising online platforms such as YouTube and other social media which have perhaps paid off.

Upclose. Godfrey Nsereko is a popular local content creator, cinematographer and runs Theatre Focus Uganda, an online theatre platform. The proprietor of Abieva Photography, Nsereko is an actor, commonly known for his role Nakanwaagi on online family theatre where he acts as Taata Angel, writes Gabriel Buule.

