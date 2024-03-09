Philipa on leadership as a silent trooper

When Philipa Muzahura became bank manager, she could not imagine what an introvert would do with the public in her space.

Was there ever a time you struggled to adjust to any leadership position?

Yes, in the past, when I was working at then Barclays Bank of Uganda Limited (now Absa Bank Uganda Limited), UN Base Entebbe, Uganda (July 2012 to January 2014) as branch manager, I struggled because of my personality as an introvert. I did not know what I had signed up for because I had to be out there, in public, yet I was not that kind of interactive person. If you had given me a laptop and sat me in a corner to work, I would thrive. And now, you are branch manager and out in the world. That was a struggle, especially during the first months. I found it taxing. But, I was grateful for the mentorship that helped me cope and take one thing at a time.

Where did you work before your current workplace?

I was a branch coordinator and information technology support staff (January 2008 to January 2011) at then Barclays Bank of Uganda Limited, Kabale. I was later promoted to branch operations manager for Barclays, Jinja Road branch until July 2012. Later, I became the branch manager of the bank at UN Base Entebbe (July 2012 to January 2014) before getting promoted to product manager, of Digital Channels in January 2014 up to March 2016. I then moved to Commercial Bank of Africa (CBA) Uganda [now NCBA Bank Uganda Limited] serving as delivery manager, digital business (March 2016 to June 2020). I held the position until June 2020 when I moved onto the role of head of digital business at NCBA Bank Uganda Limited to date.

And what school did you attend?

I hold a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of London majoring in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology (IT), Makerere University obtained in September 2007.

Have you always had leadership instincts ?

I think the leadership role is based on the fact that I am the first child out of five. For the longest time, it felt that I was responsible for everybody. Also naturally, I love to build and take charge of things . Although it comes naturally to me, I love doing it behind the scenes, low key, because I am an introvert.

Your career highlight so far…?

That achievement was registered in 2016 and it involved rolling out the first-ever mobile savings and loans product, Mokash in this country [for NCBA]. It is something that has never been done before. Seeing the success it has become today, for me, remains the greatest highlight.

Also, I have seen the people I have worked with before; on my team, and people whom I have trained have moved onto other significant roles even in other organisations.

And the lowest moment?

The Covid-19 pandemic period was a tough one because the business that I did also struggled. As you can imagine the biggest portion of our customers are from the informal sector and they happened to be the ones who were impacted mostly by Covid-19. We took a hit during this time. What got me through was quickly taking lessons, so, as all these things were happening, I would say, what do we do? How do we move forward? We then had to re-think how we were managing the business and dealing with customers to get through that session. We had to boost our communication so that our customers knew what was happening. We also had to be resilient and not give up.

What are trends in the digital sector that you feel everyone should know about?

Overall, I think it is important for people to know which crucial tools are required in one’s particular job description. With various resources online, I feel it is important for people to empower themselves by learning and incorporating these tools into their daily lives. There is no turning back. Technology is here to stay with us.

Have you been marginalised as a woman before in any of your leadership roles?

Some of the experiences are subtle. They will happen in a manner that has not been said, or obvious, but you feel it. Regardless, I am fortunate to work in an organisation that is all-inclusive and intentional about empowering women at all levels. With that said, there is us getting there and realising that there is a lot that we need to do as women to thrive and be respected in the workplace.

How do you handle pressure at work?

Certainly, this is a high-pressure job that at times has demands from all corners. To cope, I always focus on prioritising tasks and communicating with desired parties so that they know what I am doing or what stage I am at in a particular project. Offering clarity in communication is vital. For example, if you are not able to complete a particular assignment for one reason or another, let the team know so that they are aware of what is on ground. In return, this will also ease the pressure on you. I also play board games such as chess, and activities that relax me.

Have you ever dealt with an under performing colleague?

Yes, previously at Barclays Bank. The first approach usually is to first understand the person and figure out why they are failing to perform. Is it an issue of skill, motivation, or something else? In the first few weeks of talking to her, I discovered it was about motivation. When I probed further, she shared her grievances including not getting support as well as not understanding some things. So, we started a journey of improvement, and within six months, she became a star performer. You could not believe in the end that it was the same person that the staff had written off. She had greatly changed for the better following encouragement and engagements. I have learnt that leadership is like at times being a parent, holding one by the hand and supporting them in every way. But you know there are limits as well. When a person fails to catch up, you let them go.

Your greatest strength is...?

Starting things and getting them done. I will see things to the end.

And weakness?

In that manner of seeing things accomplished I tend to become controlling, because I want everything perfect. It can be stressful. However, I am learning to delegate.

How have you navigated motherhood and career?

Balancing motherhood and career has slightly improved because the children are now aged 10, nine, and six years old. I have had to structure myself in terms of allocating time for everything. It sometimes boils down to being intentional with your time.

Another trick has been to surround myself with a support system because one cannot do everything alone. I would not be where I am if I did not have a great support system including my spouse who supports me enormously. Occasionally, when I am not able to spend time with the children, he steps in to fill the gap. Then, my circle of friends who support me that I sometimes also delegate responsibilities to when there is need.

Quick take

First thing you do in the morning…?

I pray every morning. Christianity has been my anchor for so many things in life. It is great having a superior to whom I am always accountable.

Most memorable piece of advice you have ever received?

To be like water, fluid in life, go with the flow and adapt.

How do you handle personal conflicts?

In the heat of the moment, I step back and breathe to process whatever has happened. I will afterwards talk about what happened with the person I have issues with. Conversations are important for clarity.

The traits you value most in your friends…

Honesty and reliability.

Two women who inspire you…?

My late mother was a hard worker and a woman of integrity.

Then, Anna Lee Fisher, the first mother to journey into space in 1984 [was criticised for leaving a baby behind]. I can only imagine what she went through to accomplish this achievement. She must have overcome a lot of things.

Schools attended:

Namirembe Hillside High School

Maryhill High School