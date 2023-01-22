13 Bobi Wine supporters detained in Jinja over wedding turned unlawful assembly- police

Police in Jinja District are holding 13 people said to be supporters of former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine on allegations of holding an unlawful assembly in the eastern Uganda city.

“We have arrested, charged and detained 13 suspects at Central Police Station (CPS) in Jinja allegedly for taking part in unlawful assembly at YMCA training centre in Jinja District. The suspects we are having and others still at large mainly came from Iganga, Kampala and Busia districts, and other parts of the country," the police spokesperson for Kiira region, Mr James Mubi told this reporter on Sunday.

According to police, three vehicles were impounded after being used for transportation of Bobi Wine supporters to the venue.

"We also impounded the tents and chairs. We are working expeditiously to have all inquiries exhausted and the suspects taken to court," Mr Mubi added.

According to police, the organisers sought permission saying the event was supposed to be a wedding ceremony.

"There was a deception at YMCA management because when these people were requesting they said they were going to have a wedding reception. How a wedding reception turned into unlawful political gathering is a matter we're fully investigating," Mr Mubi added.

Police earlier fired teargas and engaged in running battles with the people who had attended the said wedding ceremony.

Several people were injured and admitted to hospital following a scuffle with the police.

According to Mr Kyagulanyi who is also the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal, his supporters were attacked by police while holding a peaceful gathering.



“This morning, police in Jinja attacked a peaceful gathering of our comrades and injured several of them. They fired teargas and live bullets. Many are in a critical condition. Others were violently arrested. We shall continue to resist the criminal regime. This is our country,” he tweeted.

As police were busy dispersing Mr Kyagulanyi’s supporters in Jinja District, the First Son and senior presidential advisor special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a serving military officer was busy holding rallies in Mbale City, located about 140 kiliometres away.

The former Commander Land Forces (CLF) is in the sub region where he was reportedly invited to preside over a marathon as his he continues with his mobilization campaign ahead of 2026 presidential bid, according to organisers.

“I am happy to be here in Mbale. We have come from Sebei in Kapvhorwa where we held a massive rally yesterday. We have passed here now briefly but we're coming back here in a few months to have a bigger rally. Will you support us? Will the people of Mbale support us? Thank you very much for turning up in a short time. Thank you for all the love. Let us keep together and work together so that we build this country and make Uganda a great country," Gen Muhoozi who was flanked by his uncle (Museveni’s brother) Michael Nuwagira, aka Toyota told a gathering at Mbale rugby grounds in Mbale City on Sunday, having earlier led a procession through the city.





