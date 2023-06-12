13 police officers suspended over Sheikh Kamoga home raid

Police have suspended 13 of their officers following the manner in which they raided the Kampala residence of Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga.

On June 2, a joint security team from Crime Intelligence (CI) and Chieftaincy of Crime Intelligence (CMI) raided the home of man who is the head of Jumiat Dawa Al Salafiya, basing on claims that he had confined over 40 people against their will.

CCTV camera footage indicated that the raiders jumped over the fence, broke into Sheik Kamoga’s bedroom and turned things upside down before they pounced on innocent people.

Additionally, they used gun buts to hit the suspects as they belly crawled. None of the people at Kamoga’s home resisted arrest but were beaten and kicked with impunity, according to videos circulating on social media.

Security forces claimed Sheik Kamoga was training a youth group on Sharia Law at what has also been referred to as the Tula Rehabilitation center.

While addressing journalists during a weekly press conference at their headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 13 of their officers have been suspended and are facing the Police Professional Standards Unit over the much-condemned raid.

Meanwhile, Enanga noted that a probe into the detention of the 45 youth found at the rehabilitation centre (home) is still ongoing and that Sheikh Kamoga has been summoned.

According to police, 17 of the 45 youth allegedly found at Sheik Kamoga’s home have successfully been reunited with their relatives.

Still on Monday, Enanga reassured the Ugandan Muslim community of its safety, allaying concerns that the force is targeting the sect.