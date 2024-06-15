Arrow stuck in man’s head after attack by Karamojong warriors in Katakwi

A man in Katakwi District is fighting for his dear life with an arrow stuck in his forehead after he was allegedly attacked by armed Karimojong warriors on Thursday night, June 14, as he tried to protect his cattle from being stolen by the warriors.

Mr Simon Peter Oyuu , a resident of Oteketeke village, Guyaguya sub county, Katakwi District was left injured as he tried to protect his Kraal from Karimojong warriors who had invaded their village.

Mr Raphael Ongorok, the elder brother to the injured Oyuu told Monitor on June 15 that they evacuated their brother from Oteketeke village that night to Katakwi hospital but the medical workers instead referred them to Soroti regional referral hospital for further management.

“However upon reaching Soroti regional referral hospital on Friday, the senior surgeons recommended that we have our brother transferred to Mulago national referral hospital where we can get specialists dealing in the matters of the brain,” Mr Ongorok said.

He added that they managed to sell two animals to raise the shs1.9M needed to have their brother evacuated to Mulago but unfortunately he has not received any medical attention to save his life and "we are out of money."

“We are imagining this was a security matter. The army and the district leadership are all silent. We are now left in total pain trying to save the life of our brother amidst a situation of having no money,” Mr Ongorok said.

He said that residents of Oteketeke village tried to follow up with the foot marks of the suspected warriors but along the way, the foot marks disappeared.

Mr Tom Charles Ongole, the former LC3 Guyaguya sub county said that the warriors have once again intensified their operations in Katakwi areas bordering Karamoja.

“Oyuu who is struggling for his dear life is our chairperson of the vigilante team that guards against the theft of cows,” he added.

Mr Ongole said that their requests to have soldiers at the border points has for long been neglected, adding that it is the reason the warriors continue to infiltrate and cause mayhem.

Mr Albert Ejoku, LC5 councilor representing Guyaguya Sub County at the district council said that they earlier got intelligence during the day on Thursday that a group of Karimojong warriors was teaming up on the other side of Napak District to come and attack Guyaguya which information they passed to security.

He added that indeed during the night there was an attack in the bordering villages.

Maj Isaac Oware , the third division spokesperson headquartered in Moroto District said it is unfortunate that Simon Peter Oyuu is nursing wounds after warriors shot him using bows and arrows.

"We wish him a quick recovery,” he said.