Blood clot killed Maj Gen Paul Lokech, Police confirms

By Faith Amongin More by this Author

The sudden death of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, 55, was due to blood clot, the Uganda Police Force has confirmed.

Maj Gen Lokech’s untimely demise which has since left the nation in shock and set many tongues wagging, occurred Saturday morning at his home in Kitikifumba, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District.

According a statement by the Force’s spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, a team of four pathologists carried out an autopsy on deceased General’s body in the presence of four witnesses, that is - Brig Gen Dr Stephen Kusasira, the Director Medical Services in the UPDF, the deceased’s personal doctor Ben Khiingi, and two family representatives.

“The team of pathologists established that the victim got a fracture of the right ankle joint, around the end of July, 2021. It was a simple fracture which was being managed at RUBY Medical Centre, by an Orthopedic Surgeon. They put a POP cast at the victim’s leg and managed him as an outpatient, with regular reviews. They further encouraged him to do mild exercises while at home,” the statement reads in part.

“During the autopsy, the pathologists opened the right lower leg which got injured and found a very big blood clot that had formed in one of the big blood vessels. They further opened his chest and found part of the blood clot had been carried into the lungs. As a result, both vessels in the lungs were blocked thus leading to the shortage in breath and subsequent death. It was thus concluded as death due to natural causes,” Enanga further explained.

The Force has also announced that the deceased will be buried on Friday August 27, 2021, at Baibir Village, Ludele parish, Pader Town Council in Pader District.

The body, according to the program, will be taken to his home at Kitikifumba in Kira Division, for prayers and viewing on Wednesday and then transported to Pader District the next day [Thurdsay].

Having served in both the army and police, Maj Gen Lokech’s burial will be with full honours from the Police, while the gun salute will be presented by the UPDF.

“The pall bearers are UPDF officers at the rank of Major General, while the sword bearers are police officers at the rank of Commissioner,” the statement reads.

