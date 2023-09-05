Buses allowed to use Katonga bridge

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has authorized buses to use Katonga Bridge along Kampala- Masaka highway following an assessment which established that the bridge can withstand up to 30 tonnes.

According to the Monday statement by UNRA, buses and other light vehicles are free to use the bridge under strict observance of the precautionary measures.

“The existing bridge has now been opened to all buses in addition to the light vehicles that were earlier permitted to use the section under the precautionary measures that are to be implemented immediately by the Contractor (China Communications Construction Company Ltd) during this time," UNRA statement read in part.

"All permitted traffic is therefore, strongly urged to follow the signage in place and all the traffic guidelines established at a safe approach distance to the bridge," it added.

Katonga Bridge had been out of bounds to all pedestrians and motorists following the May 11 flash floods which swept away part of the bridge.

Two weeks later, a temporary bridge was built to facilitate movement. This was first used by the pilgrims who were trekking from Southwestern region to mark the June 3, Martyrs’ Day in Namugongo. Later, UNRA cleared light vehicles such as commuter taxis, saloon cars as well as boda boda riders and cyclists.

However, despite the reopening for light vehicles, buses heading to Masaka and other district like Mbarara and Kabale have been using the diversion route through Mpigi-Butambala- Gomba-Sembabule -Bukomansimbi- Nyendo-Villa Maria-Masaka, which is more than 50kms longer, costing more fuel and time.

Cargo trucks will continue to use the diversionary route until when the construction of the steel bridge is fully completed.