Unra excludes buses as vehicles resume using Katonga Bridge

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has excluded the 69-seater buses among vehicles allowed to use the repaired section of River Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

According to a statement issued by Unra on Wednesday, the bridge can only be used by pedestrians, motorbikes, saloon cars, station wagons/Suvs, 14-seater (commuter taxis) and 28-seaster (coaster) vans.

“The bridge shall be a one-lane access and therefore travelers should expect some delays. Drivers are required to strictly follow the guidelines of the traffic officers, the signs and the markings on the road for safety and to avoid delays,” the statement reads in part

Following Unra’s pronouncement, some pedestrians and motorists started accessing the bridge on Wednesday evening.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson had earlier on Sunday indicated that buses will also be among the vehicles to use the repaired bridge. But in an interview on Wednesday, Mr Ssempebwa explained that Unra engineers would first carry out further structural integrity assessments to determine whether heavier vehicles like cargo lorries, trailers and buses can also use the bridge.

“So for now, buses and cargo trucks of any type are not allowed to use the bridge, let them continue using the diversion route,” he said.

Pilgrims trekking to Namugongo Martyrs Shrines were the first to use the bridge last week.

Over the weekend, Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said after opening a section of Katonga Bridge, the contractor, China Communications Company Ltd (CCCC) is now going to embark on erecting a steel bridge over the river and work will last one month.

“The steel bridge will be at the diversion we are going to create at Katonga and even heavy trucks will be allowed to use it, thereafter, the contractor will erect a raised permanent pre-stressed concrete bridge whose construction will last for a year and some months,” he said.

The Kampala-Masaka highway was closed on May 11 following the flash floods that swept away part of the River Katonga Bridge, forcing motorists to use the diversion route through Mpigi-Butambala-Gomba-Sembabule –Bukomansimbi –Villa Maria-Nyendo-Masaka, which is more than 50km longer.

