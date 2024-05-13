Census enumerator collapses, dies

An enumerator enrolled to conduct the ongoing National Population and Housing Census (NPHC 2024) in Namayingo District has collapsed and died.

Annet Tibiwa, who was enumerating residents of Bumeru ‘C’ village in Buchimo Parish in Mutumba sub-county, collapsed on Saturday while on duty, the Namayingo Census Officer, Mr Martin Mangeni, has revealed.

Mr Mangeni said the deceased was rushed to Shalom Medical Centre at 5:30pm, where she was admitted, but despite efforts to stabilise her condition, her health deteriorated and she passed away on Sunday afternoon.

He described the deceased as a ‘committed and hardworking enumerator who was passionate about her role.

“Her commitment to ensuring accurate data collection and her passion for serving the community were evident to all who had the privilege of working alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Mr Mangeni said.