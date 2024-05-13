Census enumerator collapses, dies
An enumerator enrolled to conduct the ongoing National Population and Housing Census (NPHC 2024) in Namayingo District has collapsed and died.
Annet Tibiwa, who was enumerating residents of Bumeru ‘C’ village in Buchimo Parish in Mutumba sub-county, collapsed on Saturday while on duty, the Namayingo Census Officer, Mr Martin Mangeni, has revealed.
Mr Mangeni said the deceased was rushed to Shalom Medical Centre at 5:30pm, where she was admitted, but despite efforts to stabilise her condition, her health deteriorated and she passed away on Sunday afternoon.
He described the deceased as a ‘committed and hardworking enumerator who was passionate about her role.
“Her commitment to ensuring accurate data collection and her passion for serving the community were evident to all who had the privilege of working alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time,” Mr Mangeni said.
The enumeration exercise got underway last Friday and ends on May 19; however, enumerators have endured a torrid start which saw one of them in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District, reportedly pursued by three men and stabbed last Friday.
James Kalyango was supposed to enumerate residents of Namuwaya Village but decided to first relay some messages on a megaphone at around 6:30am in an attempt to rally masses for the national cause.
Speaking from a hospital bed, he said: “Our supervisor on Thursday night told me to wake up early and relay an announcement on a megaphone, reminding locals that Friday was a Public Holiday and that they should, therefore, stay home and be counted.”