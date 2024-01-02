Children among five killed in Lake Victoria boat accident

Five bodies have so far been recovered from the Lake Victoria waters after a boat accident at Zinga Island overnight January 1, 2024, authorities have said.

Police on Tuesday identified the deceased as Sisa Nantaba (7), Lydia Nanjita (16), Night Sabano (9), Angel Namuwaya (10) and 50-year-old Monday Bukenya.

Ssezibwa Region Police spokesperson Helen Butoto said tragedy struck “when the boat carrying a yet to be verified number of passengers got an accident on its way from Zigunga Island to Zinga Island in Buvuma District.”

“Survivor accounts reveal that it was in bad condition and overloaded. Five bodies have been retrieved from the water while 14 survivors were referred to Bugaya Hospital,” she said.

Fred Masaba told Monitor that his deceased granddaughter Sabano escaped from home without the knowledge of family members.

“We looked for the young girl on December 31, 2023 but failed in all our attempts. She was perhaps in the company of some friends that went to a function on Zigunga Island. We were notified that she was among the dead,” he said on Tuesday.

But Bugaya Sub-county LC3 Chairperson John Sserwanga blamed parents for allowing children to attend functions meant for adults.

“We have been told that these people were among the hundreds that went for a function organized by a traditional healer at Zigunga Island.

“The function ended very late in the night. These people were forced to use the boat that was in poor condition," Sserwanga observed.

Survivors list

Police have released a list of 14 survivors of whom 9 are aged below 17.