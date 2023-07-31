Church gets Shs541m to boost forest cover restoration in Luweero

Under Bethany Land Institute (BLI), known for hatching a forest restoration plan in the Greater Luweero districts, the Church-based environmentalists now target planting 33,000 trees per year.

With a grant of Shs541.5m ($150,000) extended to Bethany Land Institute by Fight for Sight Foundation based in Switzerland, the Church and environmentalists are expected to undertake community outreach programmes through the caretakers graduating at the Land Institute.

Rev Fr Emmanuel Katongole, the President of Bethany Land Institute said while the restoration plan for the degraded environment in parts of the Greater Luweero area has been slow, the sustainability plan where caretakers are trained and sent to different communities is yielding fruits.

“The environment caretakers undergo a two-year intensive training in land management, forestry and ecology-related disciplines before they get back to the community. BLI makes a follow-up through different community outreaches,” he said

"We are not only encouraging the planting of trees but also better land use and care for nature is emphasized. We are glad that our initiative is creating an impact in parts of the Luweero,” Fr Katongole revealed at the second graduation ceremony for 9 environment caretakers at Bethany Land Institute on July 30, 2023.

Kasana Luweero Diocesan Administrator Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga said the Catholic Church is implementing Pope Francis’s Laudato Si’ letter that rallies the World to care for Mother Earth. Bethany Land Institute has its foundation based on the Laudato Si’ where the main activity is for the care of the environment.