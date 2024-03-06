Don’t hide your age during census, women told

Women have been warned against giving false information, especially on their age during the forthcoming National Population and Housing Census 2024.

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) women's league said that women are fond of hiding their age and are not consistent on their data which has made them lose out on some government programs.

“Sometimes the age on your birth certificate is different from that on your marriage certificate, also different from what you registered at the workplace. That undermines planning because the government has gone a long way to work and do programs according to age groups,” she said.

While addressing journalists ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations at the party headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, Ms Wanyoto said giving out wrong information during the census jeopardizes the government’s efforts to plan for its citizens.

“When many women get married, they replace their maiden name with the marital name without undergoing a legal process. This is wrong because you will have become a different person if you don’t update your status in the government data system,” she said

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the second national vice chairperson for NRM also urged the women to embrace the party membership registration that begins next month.

Ms Kadaga explained that registering and updating their membership will give them a chance to participate in the NRM primaries as well as the next general election.

Ms Rosemary Namayanja, the party deputy secretary general noted that as the country joins the world to celebrate International Women’s Day, on March 8, there are still challenges affecting women.

“When a woman wants a job, the bosses want to first have sex with her regardless of her education. There are also issues of sexual harassment in offices and during campaigns. These should be addressed immediately,” she said.