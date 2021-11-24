DP nominates 3 for Eala polls

The Democratic Party is set to nominate its party flagbearer for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) elections on December 11 ahead of elections slated for May or June next year.

Addressing their weekly press briefing, DP leader Norbert Mao, said the party electoral college, which is the national executive committee, will convene and screen the three party members who were nominated by the party’s electoral commission.

“Voting the party flagbearer is an internal process which is going to be free and fair and NEC members will be allowed to vote their favourite candidate,” he said, adding that they have decided to embark on the election process early.

Mr Mao said the candidate will have enough time to approach all MPs of the 11th Parliament for votes.

Of 12 members who picked nomination forms, only three have returned them.

They are party secretary general Gerald Siranda, former Women Member of Parliament for Masaka District Babirye Mary Kabanda, and former parliamentary candidate for Ngora District Faith Namusana.

The competition is, however, between Ms Babirye and Siranda.

The DP spokesperson, Mr Opio Okoler, said the process of picking nomination forms started on November 15.

“We would have appointed the Party’s flag bearer to Eala like other political parties but because Democratic Party is the epitome of democracy in the country, we had to demonstrate what we stand for through a process that is being handled with utmost level of transparency, fairness and impartiality,” he said.

The ruling National Resistance Movement has six slots, Opposition two and independents one.

Whoever is elected, if approved by Parliament, will replace the current Eala legislator, Mr Mukasa Mbidde.

By-elections

Meanwhile, DP also unveiled the party flagbearer for Kayunga District chairperson by-elections, Mr Anthony Wadimba.

“We have called for a special meeting of the DP financial committee in order to declare a plan of supporting the Kayunga campaign financially. The campaigns are going to last for three weeks and are expected to be tense,” he said .

Mr Mao added that all supporting teams would camp in Kayunga to comb for votes.

Other contestants include Mr Andrew Muwonge (NRM), Ms Harriet Nakwedde (National Unity Platform), and independents Magid Nyanzi and Boniface Bandikubi.