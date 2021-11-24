DP nominates 3 for Eala polls

Mr. Nobert Mao. PHOTO BY YUSUF MUZIRANSA

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Whoever is elected, if approved by Parliament, will replace the current Eala legislator, Mr Mukasa Mbidde.

The Democratic Party is set to nominate its party flagbearer for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) elections on December 11 ahead of elections slated for May or June next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.