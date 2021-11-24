Prime

States move to cut number of EALA MPs

The East African legislative assembly headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • The East African Legislative Assembly ’s (Eala) Sectoral Council on Finance and Economic Affairs announced the proposal.

Ministers in charge of East African Affairs are considering a proposal to reduce the number of elected members at the regional parliament from nine to five to cut costs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.