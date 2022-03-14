Prime

First batch gets NSSF mid-term cash

NSSF members line up at Workers' House in Kampala to apply for the 20 per cent mid-term access of their savings on March 7, 2022. The mid-term cash is for people who have saved with the Fund for 10 years and are above 45 years of age. PHOTO/ STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  •  Data from the Fund shows that 402 eligible contributors were paid Shs3.2 billion

Last Friday, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) made the first pay-out of the mid-term benefits to a section of claimants, ending years of anticipation since the idea was introduced.
