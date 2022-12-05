Govt lists 40 countries where you can travel without a visa

The government has listed 40 countries where Ugandan travellers are exempted from paying visa fees.

This means that also travellers from the listed countries don’t need to apply for a visa to access Uganda. This equally applies to travelling refugees.

“Several holders of convention travel documents (CTD) have been applying for visas on our system www.visas.immigration.go.ug and paying $50 (about Shs186,000) yet they are from visa exempt countries. Some are denied the chance to board airlines without visa approvals for Uganda,” a press statement from the Internal Affairs Ministry last Friday reads in part.

“This communication serves to inform all stakeholders that visa exemption is on the nationality and not the travel document one holds. This implies that all CTD holders from visa exempt countries do not need pre-approved visas or authorisation,” it adds.

A convention travel document is issued to refugees who are registered in accordance with the UN convention of refugees and is issued by the respective countries where the individual is a refugee.

The nationality of the holder does not cease upon acquisition of a CTD.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson for Internal Affairs ministry, yesterday said some countries like Iceland have their own requirements. For example, one needs to first book a hotel before travelling.

According to ministry, one will not need to pay $50 to travel to the 40 listed countries.

“The nationals of such countries do not need to apply for visas to come to Uganda,” Mr Mundeyi said.

List of countries with visa exemptions

Destinations