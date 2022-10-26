Govt looking for 300 Ebola contacts in Greater Kampala  

The Ministry of Health is looking for about 300 people who are said to be contacts of the 15 Ebola cases confirmed in Greater Kampala.

“We have already about 300 we are following up,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyona, the ministry spokesperson, told this publication in a telephone interview yesterday.

He said contacts are being monitored at isolation centres in Kampala Metropolitan area.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr Henry Mwebesa, on Monday revealed that at least 15 people from Greater Kampala area, have tested positive for Ebola in a spate of less than a week.

Out of these, 11 are from Rubaga Division, one from Makindye Division, one from Nansana Municipality, and two from Seguku, Wakiso District.

Addressing journalists at a media orientation in Kampala yesterday, Dr Mwebesa said the ministry is considering opening up more isolation centres in Kampala for contacts.

“We have also insisted that all contacts in Kampala are isolated. We are trying to identify more quarantine centres in Kampala. Any contact in Kampala will be isolated, we are not allowing any home isolation,” Dr Mwebesa said.

“So far, we have one isolation centre at Mulago National Referral Hospital with a capacity of 120 beds. More isolation centres will be opened at Old Mulago field. We are also discussing to agree where more isolation centres can be established,” he added.

Dr Mwebesa said those who suspect that they could be having Ebola should avoid interacting with the rest of the public or family members but instead seek guidance from health facilities.