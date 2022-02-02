Govt officials, leaders accused of sexually harassing children

The eastern regional programmes manager of World Vision Uganda has accused leaders of being perpetrators of sexual harassment against children.

Mr Edward Khaukha cited Amuria as one of the worst hit districts with teenage pregnancies, where the victims secretly disclosed some of their perpetrators as civil servants, political and religious leaders.

“Although some victims were shy to talk, some of them were able to disclose their perpetrators as government officials in political or religious seats,” Mr Khaukha said last Friday.

He was speaking in Soroti Town during the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iteso Cultural Union, district local governments in Teso and the World Vision aimed at improving the lives of children. The partners pledged to fight teenage pregnancies.

A sample survey conducted by World Vision in Amuria in 2020 indicates that 11,000 teenagers went for their first antenatal care services.

The programmes manager of World Vision in Soroti and Amuria cluster, Ms Hellen Mary Akol, attributed the growing trend of teenage pregnancies to degrading cultural values.

“It is right that we formalise our relationship so that we can hold ourselves accountable,” Ms Akol said.

She also accused cultural leaders of presiding over functions of teenage marriages in exchange for dowry.

“It is unfortunate that our children can now get pregnant at the age of 12 years and their perpetrators are the leaders,” she said.

The deputy prime minister of Iteso cultural union, Mr Valerian Ejalu, said the numbers of teen pregnancies, marriages and other forms of violence against children are overwhelming.

“We are unfair to our children, children are a golden opportunity from God but we have left them to grow by chance,” Mr Ejalu said.

The vicar general of the Soroti Catholic Church Diocese, Fr Robert Echogu, condemned parents for failing to instill morals in children.