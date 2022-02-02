Govt officials, leaders accused of sexually harassing children

Teso cultural leaders and government officials sign a portrait pledging to end violence against children in Soroti Town last week. PHOTO | GEORGE MURON

By  George Muron

What you need to know:

  • A sample survey conducted by World Vision in Amuria in 2020 indicates that 11,000 teenagers went for their first antenatal care services.

The eastern regional programmes manager of World Vision Uganda has accused leaders of being perpetrators of sexual harassment against children.

