Govt to recruit 3,000 teachers, says minister

The state minister for finance in charge of general duties has revealed that government plans to recruit 3,000 teachers countrywide to fill staffing gaps and promote quality education.

“During FY2023/24, the government will recruit about 3,000 teachers to boost the education sector,” Minister Henry Musasizi who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Rubanda East constituency and the NRM party chairman for Rubanda District said on Saturday before he spoke out on the iron sheets saga.

Musasizi was among the 17 ministers who were implicated in the infamous Iiron Sheets scandal before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo announced that the case files regarding the accused government officials had been closed.

“The Iron sheets saga that you heard about me is now over and the investigations exonerated me. I want to specifically thank the parish priest for Kakore Catholic Parish of Kabale Diocese, Fr Herbert Agaba, for providing evidence exonerating me,” Musasizi told a gathering on Saturday at the thanks giving and fundraising ceremony for the construction of a Shs300 million computer laboratory at St Agatha Girl’s Secondary school in Hamurwa Town Council, Rubanda District.

He pledged to lobby Shs500 million for infrastructure development at the school in addition to donating Shs15 million to support the construction of the computer laboratory for the learning institution.

Musasizi also announced that he will deliver 80 footballs and netballs he lobbied for the schools in his constituency.

“When I brought iron sheets here, it raised dust and attracted investigations. The fact that President Museveni advised that such donations should always go through the district authorities, I will deliver the donation of these balls to the district authorities for their distribution,” Musasizi noted.

The Rubanda District LCV chairman Stephen Kasyaba, together with the minister, warned the NRM party members in their area against being diverted arguing that “our 2026 support for presidential candidates is for Museveni and not any other candidate.”

Kakore Catholic Parish priest Fr Herbert Agaba thanked president Museveni for trusting their son Musasizi with the ministerial appointment and asked voters to continue supporting the incumbent Ugandan leader.