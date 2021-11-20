Prime

Govt to sink more Shs500b into UDC

State Minister of Finance David Bahati appears before the Budget Committee at Parliament on Thursday. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA .
 

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

Some MPs say government is jumping onto industrialisation without the necessary infrastructure.

Government has pledged to sink more Shs500b into Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) to boost its finances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.