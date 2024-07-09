Hoima Stadium construction kicks off ahead of 2027 AFCON

The construction of Hoima Stadium in Hoima City has commenced. The contractor, M/S SUMMA, contracted by the Central Government, has begun bush clearing on the site. The stadium is expected to be completed within 18 months and is required to be ready by December 2025.

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, signed a contract with M/S SUMMA, a Turkish company, on June 7, 2024 for the construction of a 20,000-seater Hoima multi-purpose stadium ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Hoima Stadium is one of the venues Uganda plans to host during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which it will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania.

Hoima City Deputy Mayor, Silvia Nalumaga, confirmed that the contractor reported for work on July 1, 2024, and work has started. "The construction of the long-awaited Hoima Stadium has begun, and we have already conducted two site meetings with the contractor," she explained. Nalumaga added that this project presents a great opportunity for the people of Hoima City to secure jobs and business opportunities. "We expect our people to benefit from this project in terms of business and employment opportunities," she said.

Pius Wakabi Rujumba, the Bugahya County Member of Parliament, revealed that Parliament allocated 152 billion Ugandan shillings in the budget for this financial year for the construction of the stadium ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. He noted that the total amount required for the project is close to 500 billion Ugandan shillings. "Parliament allocated 152 billion Ugandan shillings for the construction of the project in the 2024/2025 financial year budget, which is almost 30 percent of the total amount required," the MP explained.

Wakabi urged the contractor to give jobs to local people, both casual and technical. "The contractor should give jobs to local people, especially the unemployed youths from Bunyoro Sub-Region," he emphasized.