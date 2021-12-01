Prime

How war against ADF was planned

Uganda in a joint operation with Congolese Forces are taking aim at ADF insurgents bases in the DR Congo. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  TABU BUTAGIRA

What you need to know:

  • Ground troops were are closing in on the bombed sites for close combat with ADF fighter.


In September 2020, President Museveni as the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda’s armed forces, rotated then Maj Gen Paul Lokech and Col Paul Muwonge out of South Sudan and assigned them more delicate and demanding roles.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.