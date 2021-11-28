DR Congo to let Uganda to pursue rebels on its territory

In August 2021, President Museveni said he had been waiting for consent from DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi before the UPDF could launch an offensive against the deadly ADF rebel outfit. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • According to two diplomatic sources in Kampala, Ugandan forces are already preparing to deploy in the eastern DRC to fight the ADF.

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels blamed for massacres in the region, sources told AFP on Sunday. 

