Jacob Oulanyah voted Speaker of 11th Parliament

Omoro County MP, Mr Jacob Oulanyah is the next Speaker of Parliament after he was declared winner of the elections held during the first sitting of the 11th Parliament at Kololo, Kampala on Monday.

Mr Oulanyah got 310 votes, beating Kamuli Woman MP and former Speaker, Ms Rebecca Kadaga who got 197 votes.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga takes notes during Parliament sitting at Kololo on May 24,2021. PPU PHOTOS

Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju became a distant 3rd with 15 votes.

Ms Kadaga has been at the helm of Parliament leadership for the last 20 years, 10 of which she was Deputy Speaker before she replaced Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi as Speaker of the House, after he was appointed Vice President.

The first sitting of the 11th Parliament was chaired by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and attended by President Museveni.

President Museveni pictured at Kololo witnessing Speaker and deputy Speaker elections during the first sitting of the 11th Parliament.

Shortly after counting of votes, there was commotion in the House, forcing President Museveni to interject, calling the House to order.

“Hello! Hello! Hello!” Mr Museveni shouted before adding "You are going to kill the new Speaker and then what shall we do?"

“Sorry your Lordship for taking over your work but I was trying to act as the minister of health,” a beaming Museveni added.



Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo pictured chairing the first sitting of the 11th Parliament at Kololo on May 24, 2021.





However, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu rose and interjected on point of order and questioned why there were ‘strangers’ in the chambers of Parliament.

Mr Ssewungu was concerned about the presence of President Museveni’s elite guards, the Special Forces Command (SFC) in the Chambers, saying they are nonmembers.

“This is not about who lost or won. I’m wondering why we have strangers in the Chambers of Parliament. Why are SFC here?” Mr Ssewungu asked.

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo then directed all nonmembers to leave the Chambers.

Newly-elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah (left) being congratulated by her predecessor, Ms Rebecca Kadaga (right) shortly after the results were announced as Dokolo Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal (centre) looks on.

President Museveni also reinforced the Chief Justice’s orders, telling members of his security team to vacate Parliament Chambers (tent).

"All soldiers get out of the tent,” Mr Museveni bellowed and quickly added “Ssewungu, I think now your allergy is treated. Ssewungu is allergic to SFC. I'm sorry (bows respectfully) your lordship!”

In his victory speech, Mr Oulanyah said pledged to provide good leadership in Parliament and "walk the talk."

"I am truly humbled to be elected Speaker of this Parliament and I promise to work together with the Deputy Speaker that you will select to repay the confidence you showed when you elected me as Speaker. We are stronger together. If we act in a harmonious way, we will always find away. And therefore, we have a collective responsibility to work together," he said.