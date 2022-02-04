Judges resolve not to entertain cyberbullying by errant lawyers

Judges yesterday resolved not to entertain any form of cyberbullying from controversial lawyer, Hassan Male Mabirizi, any other errant lawyers and court users as they adjudicate cases in courts of law.

The proposal was brought by Anti-Corruption judge Margaret Tibulya, who said: “I propose that we pass a resolution against cyber harassment in regard to counsel Mabirizi and Isaac Ssemakadde.”

Justice Tibulya said this at the closure of a four-day judges’ conference in Kampala yesterday. “Once we don’t discuss this now, we shall miss out,” she added.

Justice Irene Mulyagonja of the Court of Appeal, said: “I think we resolved that we shall not tolerate any bullying, abuse of any kind from any kind of litigants or advocates even among ourselves. So judicial officers shall take action against cyberbullying by errant advocates and litigants.”

However, Justice Christopher Madrama of the Court of Appeal, said the law forgives bullying. “I think this shouldn’t be personal, the law actually, forgives bullying and cyber harassment,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Mabirizi said the Judiciary recommendations are unconstitutional.

“Judges who are supposed to be neutral cannot make resolutions on alleged conduct of citizens yet the same people will be brought before them for trial if there are any dispute,” he said.

“It is now clear to everyone that Uganda judges are biased against us hence have no capacity to deal with our cases. East African Court of Justice will definitely be our destination,” he said.

Mr Ssemakadde said: “The judicial officers of Uganda should adapt to the new digital order by growing a thick skin, decolonising their traditions, and learning to exercise restraint when criticised online.

He added: “Some of them are still stuck in the colonial judiciary tyranny, exploitation and oppression of natives. Some of them are so naïve, they think of themselves as absolute foreign rulers. We shall continue to remind them using social media and other forums that they are our servants, they are accountable to us like any other public servant...”

The gaging against the lawyers comes barely two weeks after Kampala High Court judge Musa Ssekaana fined Mabirizi a whopping Shs300m for his attacks against judicial officers. Mr Mabirizi was punished for portraying Justice Phillip Odoki of the High Court in a negative way on social media after a ruling in one of his cases before the judge.

“These statement posts tended to lower the authority of Justice Odoki and the High Court, by suggesting that a ruling was not valid or had no legal effect and that it should not be accorded any respect by the public,” ruled Justice Ssekaana abpout a fortnight ago.







