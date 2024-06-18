Kabaka Mutebi under treatment in Namibia, says Mayiga

Buganda Kingdom has finally broken the silence regarding the health of king (Kabaka) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

On Tuesday, kingdom prime minister (katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga said “the kabaka is receiving medical treatment in Namibia,” but emphasized that “he is not bedridden.”

"The kabaka has been unwell in the past years, which has affected his life and his work. However, he has over the years received medical treatment from both Uganda and abroad. As we speak, he still in Namibia under the care of experts. He will return at the right time," Mayiga told a special meeting at Mengo.

Mayiga, who was flanked by Prince David Kintu Wassajja, Buganda ministers and chiefs’ council speaker Augustine Kizito Mutumba, noted that that the kabaka is not critically ill.

According to Mayiga, the kabaka still needs more time to get adequate rest, under the watch of medical experts in order for him to get better.

“When the kabaka traveled to German in March, health experts that he had gone to see advised that for him to get relief, he needed to have adequate rest, since heavy workload had affected his health,” Mayiga explained.

German medics linked Kabaka Mutebi to Namibian health experts who informed them that the place where the monarch is getting treatment was convenient for him to get adequate rest as he continued to receive treatment, per Buganda Kingdom.

"As we continue to pray for him, it is important for Buganda to know that Kabaka's health is being taken care of by experts. Official communication about kabaka's health should come from the prime minister," the kingdom said in the joint statement.

Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga. Photo/ FILE

Early this month, a section of clan members led by the ICT minister Joyce Ssebugwawo met with President Museveni at State House to discuss a number of issues, including the health of Buganda’s king since 1993.

The clan members, among other matters, sought clearance to visit Namibia to check on the kabaka amid speculation about his alleged poor health.