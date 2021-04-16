Kabaka receives Covid-19 vaccine jab

By Job Bwire More by this Author

By JAMES KABENGWA More by this Author

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and the Nnabagereka (queen) Sylvia Nagginda on Friday received their first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 at the Lubiri (palace) in Kireka, Kampala.

Photos circulated on different social media platforms by kingdom officials on Friday morning showed the king and his queen being vaccinated, hours after he was on Thursday, seen shopping at a busy supermarket in Ntinda, a city suburb, following a wave of rumours about his health.

“Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II and the Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata were vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Lubiri in Kireka today,” senior lawyer, David F.K. Mpanga, who doubles as the Minister for Special Assignments in the Kabaka’s office tweeted on Friday.

The vaccination also came hours after the Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 26 new cases as the number of Ugandans infected with the virus rose to 41,263.

The ministry also said they had vaccinated a total of 206,708 persons against the virus that has so far killed 338 Ugandans since March last year when the outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Speaking to KFM on Thursday evening, Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential adviser on epidemics, warned that there’s likely to be an increase in a number of daily infections given the changes in weather and the surging cases in the neighbouring country, coupled with the complacency among Ugandans.