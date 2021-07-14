Kagonyera, Kiwanda, 24 others battle for Eala slot

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

The Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) spent the better part of yesterday in a meeting to fill the vacant slot of the party representative to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala).

Documents from the NRM electoral commission chairperson seen by Daily Monitor indicate that 26 members had expressed interest in the position by closure of nominations on Monday.

Notable personalities eyeing the post are former Makerere University Chancellor Prof Mondo Kagonyera, former Tourism state minister Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi, and former Kampala Resident City Commissioner Faridah Mayanja Mpiima.

The others include former Mawokota South MP John Bosco Lubyayi Seguya and Ms Jacqueline Amongin of the Pan-African Parliament.

In an interview, Prof Kagonyera, who has previously served as Cabinet minister, MP and deputy managing director of NSSF, said he is not simply looking for what to do but rather to expand his contribution to the development of Uganda and the region. He said he believes in the unity of East Africa, and would like to see a revival of the federation.

Background

The slot fell vacant following the demise of Mathias Kasamba who had represented the country in Eala’s fourth assembly (2017- 2022). Mr Kasamba, who also worked as the NRM director of mobilisation and cadre identification, died in April.

Last week, CEC directed the NRM electoral commission to commence the process of expression of interest for the by-election.

CEC also met to elect members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus executive of the 11th Parliament.

Four candidates have expressed interest to fill the vice chair position, three for treasurer, and two for publicity. Ms Lilian Aber, the Woman MP for Kitgum District, is unopposed for the general secretary position.