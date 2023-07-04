Kayihura, nine other generals set to retire from UPDF

The former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, nine other generals and 99 other senior officers have been approved by President Museveni for retirement from the army.

Defence and army spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye said the 99 senior officers are from the rank of Major to Colonel.

In response to the announcement, Gen Kayihura said, “free at last,” according to a video shared by people who visited him at his farm in Katebe Village, Kasagama Sub-county in Lyantonde District yesterday.

The President also approved the retirement of Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, Maj Gen Samuel Wasswa Mutesasira, Maj Gen Joseph Arocha and Maj Gen David Wakaalo.

Others include Brig Gen Austine Kasatwooki Kamanyire, Brig Gen Stephen Oluka, Brig Gen Frank Katende Kyambadde, Brig Gen Emmanuel Kwihangana, Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi and Brig Gen Ham Atwooki Kaija.

Most of the retiring officers were members of the National Resistance Army before it took power in 1986.

Gen Kayihura has been battling criminal charges in the General Court Martial for allegedly failing to protect war material and kidnapping Rwandan nationals. The cases have since been dropped, according to Gen Kayihura’s close associates.

Gen Kayihura joined the NRA rebels soon after completing his Master of Laws from the United Kingdom in 1982.

He became an aide to Gen Caleb Akandwanaho, alias Salim Saleh, who was then the commander of the Mobile Brigade.

In late 1985, he was appointed the head of an anti-smuggling unit in areas that the NRA had captured. He led that position until the NRA rebels captured power.

President Museveni deployed him to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) for three years.

At the same time, he was the staff officer in the office of the assistant minister of Defence and a member of the Tender Board.

In 1988, he was promoted to the rank of Captain from Junior Officer Class II. He became the acting chief political commissar and later the Director of Political Education of the army, a position he held for eight years.

In 1998, he was appointed the military assistant to President Museveni for a year before assigning him to head the anti-smuggling unit called the Special Revenue Police Service.

In November 2005, he was promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed the Inspector General of Police replacing Gen Katumba Wamala.